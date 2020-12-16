Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, DT, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 37,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 112.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 11,309 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 24,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.9% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 7,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 795,500 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 79,013 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,300 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

