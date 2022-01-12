Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPLG, SCCO, DT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CorePoint Lodging Inc (Symbol: CPLG), where a total of 8,438 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 843,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of CPLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of CPLG. Below is a chart showing CPLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 6,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 15,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPLG options, SCCO options, or DT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.