Markets
CPLG

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPLG, SCCO, DT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CorePoint Lodging Inc (Symbol: CPLG), where a total of 8,438 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 843,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of CPLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,300 underlying shares of CPLG. Below is a chart showing CPLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Southern Copper Corp (Symbol: SCCO) options are showing a volume of 6,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 696,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SCCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,530 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of SCCO. Below is a chart showing SCCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Dynatrace Inc (Symbol: DT) options are showing a volume of 15,601 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of DT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 7,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares of DT. Below is a chart showing DT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPLG options, SCCO options, or DT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPLG SCCO DT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular