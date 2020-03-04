Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPB, GS, MGM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB), where a total of 10,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,165 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 49,142 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 27, 2020, with 5,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,900 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

