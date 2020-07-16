Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, R, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 26,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) saw options trading volume of 5,919 contracts, representing approximately 591,900 underlying shares or approximately 99% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,700 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 323,754 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 95.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 31,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

