Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, LMT, SALT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 22,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 2,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 11,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.8% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SALT) saw options trading volume of 3,534 contracts, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of SALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 361,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,100 underlying shares of SALT. Below is a chart showing SALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

