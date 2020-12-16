Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, CRM, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 16,867 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 88,572 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 6,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) saw options trading volume of 5,015 contracts, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares or approximately 59% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 850,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

