Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COST, BA, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 17,278 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 67,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 7,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 49,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 708,000 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, BA options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

