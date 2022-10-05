Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, RWT, FWRD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 84,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 11,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Redwood Trust Inc (Symbol: RWT) options are showing a volume of 18,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74% of RWT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 889,600 underlying shares of RWT. Below is a chart showing RWT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 1,073 contracts, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

