Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CNNE, BIIB, SFNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE), where a total volume of 5,008 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 500,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.2% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 21,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.9% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC) options are showing a volume of 5,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of SFNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,300 underlying shares of SFNC. Below is a chart showing SFNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

