Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMI, TXN, FMC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), where a total of 3,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 21,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,200 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) saw options trading volume of 2,798 contracts, representing approximately 279,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,410 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMI options, TXN options, or FMC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
