Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, RVNC, GFF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 9,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 934,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 466.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,205 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1665 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1665 strike highlighted in orange:

Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC) saw options trading volume of 36,999 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 418% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 12,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 332.7% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

