Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, MSFT, FFIV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,997 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 499,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 154.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 324,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 586,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 152.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 35,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 5,786 contracts, representing approximately 578,600 underlying shares or approximately 119.6% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 483,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
