Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, GOOGL, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,115 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 611,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 249.6% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring July 08, 2022, with 442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 35,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 188.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 47,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 179.3% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
