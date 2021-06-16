Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 4,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 478,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,858 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 285,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2270 strike put option expiring June 25, 2021, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) options are showing a volume of 5,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,300 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, BKNG options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

