Markets
CME

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CME, GS, NCLH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 8,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 894,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,620 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 15,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CME options, GS options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CME GS NCLH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular