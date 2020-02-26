Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CME, GS, NCLH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total of 8,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 894,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 1,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,000 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 15,620 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring March 06, 2020, with 706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 15,126 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

