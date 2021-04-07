Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMCSA, CNC, LW

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), where a total of 88,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 31,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) saw options trading volume of 12,913 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 5,747 contracts, representing approximately 574,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

