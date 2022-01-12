Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLFD, AJRD, EQT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clearfield Inc (Symbol: CLFD), where a total of 1,093 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 109,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.6% of CLFD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 215,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of CLFD. Below is a chart showing CLFD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 2,966 contracts, representing approximately 296,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,800 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) options are showing a volume of 27,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

