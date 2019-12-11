Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CIEN, AYX, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), where a total of 51,547 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 202.7% of CIEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,600 underlying shares of CIEN. Below is a chart showing CIEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 25,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 169.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,100 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 9,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 721,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 2,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,300 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIEN options, AYX options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.