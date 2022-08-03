Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CI, AYX, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI), where a total of 9,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 929,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,800 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 2,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 286,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 620,560 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 3,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 807,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

