Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, PLTR, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total volume of 6,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 694,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,500 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 297,482 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.9% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 29,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 56,794 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 3,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, PLTR options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.