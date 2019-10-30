Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CHRW, DLR, KSS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 11,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.2% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 9,752 contracts, representing approximately 975,200 underlying shares or approximately 82% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,600 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) options are showing a volume of 17,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 22, 2019, with 5,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,800 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

