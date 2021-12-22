Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CF, CAMP, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 14,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

CalAmp Corp (Symbol: CAMP) options are showing a volume of 1,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of CAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 213,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,900 underlying shares of CAMP. Below is a chart showing CAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 35,778 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

