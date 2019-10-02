Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CERN, POST, TTWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN), where a total of 10,907 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of CERN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of CERN. Below is a chart showing CERN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 3,677 contracts, representing approximately 367,700 underlying shares or approximately 59.9% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,800 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 8,366 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 836,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

