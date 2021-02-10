Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCOI, QCOM, MMM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI), where a total of 2,123 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 212,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of CCOI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 270,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of CCOI. Below is a chart showing CCOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 80,945 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 26, 2021, with 6,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,800 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 23,669 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

