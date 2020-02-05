Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCMP, FIX, YELP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP), where a total volume of 996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of CCMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of CCMP. Below is a chart showing CCMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 844 contracts, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 3,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCMP options, FIX options, or YELP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

