Markets
CCMP

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCMP, FIX, YELP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (Symbol: CCMP), where a total volume of 996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 99,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of CCMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,200 underlying shares of CCMP. Below is a chart showing CCMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 844 contracts, representing approximately 84,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 3,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 302,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 670,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,800 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCMP options, FIX options, or YELP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCMP FIX YELP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular