Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCMP, BRKS, JWN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CMC Materials Inc (Symbol: CCMP), where a total volume of 651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 65,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of CCMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of CCMP. Below is a chart showing CCMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS) options are showing a volume of 1,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 167,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of BRKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 374,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,100 underlying shares of BRKS. Below is a chart showing BRKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) options are showing a volume of 45,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,900 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

