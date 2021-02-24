Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CCL, AYX, WFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 336,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.8% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 43.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 20,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 13,612 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,500 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 249,725 contracts, representing approximately 25.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.7% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 33,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

CCL AYX WFC

