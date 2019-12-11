Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CASH, CLF, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), where a total of 1,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,600 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 61,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 35,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

