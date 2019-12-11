Markets
CASH

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CASH, CLF, PYPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CASH), where a total of 1,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,600 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 61,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 17,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 35,555 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,000 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CASH options, CLF options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CASH CLF PYPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular