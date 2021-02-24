Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, ZM, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 4,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 483,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 36,064 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 22,596 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, ZM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.