Markets
CARS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, ZM, TDOC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 4,402 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 440,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.1% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 483,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 36,064 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 22,596 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 918 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,800 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, ZM options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARS ZM TDOC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest