Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, RXDX, COP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) options are showing a volume of 2,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 42,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,900 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CARS options, RXDX options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Chemicals Dividend Stocks
CMA Stock Predictions
ETFs Holding ICLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.