Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARS, RXDX, COP

November 09, 2022 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS), where a total of 3,027 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 302,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.9% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 489,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Prometheus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RXDX) options are showing a volume of 2,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 291,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of RXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 472,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of RXDX. Below is a chart showing RXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 42,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $133 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,900 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $133 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARS options, RXDX options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

More articles by this source ->

