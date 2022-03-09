Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CARG, NKTR, MOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG), where a total of 7,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 772,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,900 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Nektar Therapeutics (Symbol: NKTR) options are showing a volume of 7,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 763,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of NKTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of NKTR. Below is a chart showing NKTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 48,613 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,800 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARG options, NKTR options, or MOS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.