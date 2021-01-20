Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, OSPN, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 7,466 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 746,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

OneSpan Inc (Symbol: OSPN) saw options trading volume of 1,892 contracts, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of OSPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,900 underlying shares of OSPN. Below is a chart showing OSPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 26,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.9% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,600 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

