Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAR, AVAV, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 32,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 6,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 1,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 146,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 159,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 8,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 870,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

