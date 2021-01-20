Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CALX, CCS, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX), where a total volume of 4,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 705,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of CCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 357,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,800 underlying shares of CCS. Below is a chart showing CCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 19,580 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,800 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

