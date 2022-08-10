Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CAH, SSD, EVTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), where a total volume of 17,128 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.9% of CAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 3,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,300 underlying shares of CAH. Below is a chart showing CAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Symbol: SSD) saw options trading volume of 1,452 contracts, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of SSD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,500 underlying shares of SSD. Below is a chart showing SSD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC) options are showing a volume of 1,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of EVTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of EVTC. Below is a chart showing EVTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

