Markets
CACC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, NTAP, FSLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 1,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 7,852 contracts, representing approximately 785,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 5,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 548,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CACC options, NTAP options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CACC NTAP FSLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular