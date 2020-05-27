Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CACC, NTAP, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC), where a total volume of 1,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 105,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) saw options trading volume of 7,852 contracts, representing approximately 785,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,600 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 5,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 548,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CACC options, NTAP options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.