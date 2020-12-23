Markets
BYND

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, LULU, MSGE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 25,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 2,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, LULU options, or MSGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYND LULU MSGE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular