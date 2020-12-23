Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, LULU, MSGE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 25,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 18,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.5% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 2,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 240,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.2% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BYND options, LULU options, or MSGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.