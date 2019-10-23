Markets
BYND

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, KEX, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 151,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 643.5% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 11,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) saw options trading volume of 9,219 contracts, representing approximately 921,900 underlying shares or approximately 200% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 461,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 366,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 168.1% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 14,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

