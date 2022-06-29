Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BYND, AMBA, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total of 26,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.2% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 5,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 116,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 21,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
