Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, SPWR, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 6,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 616,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 19,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,200 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 3,337 contracts, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 768,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BURL options, SPWR options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

