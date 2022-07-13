Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BTU, PFE, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU), where a total of 29,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,600 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 94,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 19,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 66,357 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,400 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

