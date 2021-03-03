Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, LRCX, AXP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 15,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

