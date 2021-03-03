Markets
BOX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOX, LRCX, AXP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Box Inc (Symbol: BOX), where a total volume of 15,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.7% of BOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of BOX. Below is a chart showing BOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 8,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 818,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 1,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 16,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOX options, LRCX options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BOX LRCX AXP

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest