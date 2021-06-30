Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BMY, FE, W

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 66,676 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.4% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 774,000 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 17,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 9,573 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,300 underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 7,313 contracts, representing approximately 731,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring July 30, 2021, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

