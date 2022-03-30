Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BMY, CNXC, GPRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 76,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,500 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) saw options trading volume of 1,072 contracts, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 9,068 contracts, representing approximately 906,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,700 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BMY options, CNXC options, or GPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.