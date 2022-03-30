Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BMY, CNXC, GPRO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), where a total volume of 76,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,685 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 668,500 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) saw options trading volume of 1,072 contracts, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CNXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 231,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 91 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,100 underlying shares of CNXC. Below is a chart showing CNXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO) saw options trading volume of 9,068 contracts, representing approximately 906,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,700 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BMY options, CNXC options, or GPRO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.