Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BMRN, PLCE, KEX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN), where a total of 5,622 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 562,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 2,068 contracts, representing approximately 206,800 underlying shares or approximately 48% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 431,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX) saw options trading volume of 1,584 contracts, representing approximately 158,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,000 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

