Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BLNK, GPN, CBRL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK), where a total of 10,194 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 2,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,200 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) saw options trading volume of 13,026 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,500 underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,046 contracts, representing approximately 204,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 263,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLNK options, GPN options, or CBRL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

