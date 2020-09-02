Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, BKNG, IHRT

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 5,127 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,500 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 3,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 369,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.1% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

And iHeartMedia Inc (Symbol: IHRT) options are showing a volume of 5,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 584,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of IHRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 5,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,000 underlying shares of IHRT. Below is a chart showing IHRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, BKNG options, or IHRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    Most Popular