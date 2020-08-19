Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, AWK, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 2,572 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 257,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 474,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) saw options trading volume of 3,208 contracts, representing approximately 320,800 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of AWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 664,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of AWK. Below is a chart showing AWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 37,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 9,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,600 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, AWK options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

