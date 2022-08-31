Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, TWTR, WDC

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 3,405 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 340,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 363,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1280 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1280 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 90,972 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 12,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,330 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 2,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,500 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

