Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, NSTG, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 5,299 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 529,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

NanoString Technologies Inc (Symbol: NSTG) saw options trading volume of 6,120 contracts, representing approximately 612,000 underlying shares or approximately 142.2% of NSTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 430,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares of NSTG. Below is a chart showing NSTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 188,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 17,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NSTG options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

